Shraddha Murder Case: Shraddha's 2020 police complaint surfaces amid probe!

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

Zee News has a copy of Shraddha's complaint to the police, in which it is written that Aftab blackmails me and threatens to cut me into pieces. Shraddha further writes that I do not have the courage to go to the police. Watch the explosive revelation on ZEE NEWS!