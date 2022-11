Shraddha Murder Case: Statements of two friends of Shraddha and Aftab recorded in Saket Court.

New revelations are happening every day in the Shraddha murder case. The police are engaged in investigating every angle related to the case. Meanwhile, two friends of Shraddha and Aftab have recorded their statements in the Saket court. He has said in the court that Aftab used to threaten to kill Shraddha.