Shraddha Murder Case: Watch EXCLUSIVE conversation with Aftab's Narco Test Doctor

| Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

Shraddha Murder Case Accused Aftab's Narco Test Date has been revealed.As per sources, Aftab's Narco Test can take place on 5th December. Know what Aftab's Narco Test Doctor said in an exclusive conversation with ZEE News.