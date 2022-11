Shraddha Murder Case: Will polygraphy test expose Aftab?

Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Aftab, who killed Shraddha and cut her dead body into 35 pieces, will be subjected to a polygraph test at Delhi's FSL today. The procedure before the polygraph test was completed yesterday evening. During this his video surfaced in which there was no sign of remorse on Aftab's face. He looked completely carefree.