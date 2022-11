Shraddha's friend while talking to Zee News revealed that 'Shraddha was scared of Aftab'

Shraddha's friend has made a big disclosure in an exclusive conversation with Zee News. According to this friend of Shraddha, Aftab used to burn Shraddha with cigarette and beat her. Aftab used to behave with Shraddha in such a way that she was scared of him.