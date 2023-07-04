trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630388
Shravan Month to begin from today, crowd of devotees in Shiva temples

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 08:02 AM IST
The month of Shravan has started from today (July 4) and the crowd of Shiva devotees has started gathering outside the temples. This time Sawan will be from 4th July to 31st August. After 19 years, there is a coincidence of 8 Mondays in Sawan.
