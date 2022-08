Shrikant Tyagi has applied for surrender in Surajpur Court

Shrikant Tyagi has applied for surrender in Surajpur Court. Shrikant's lawyer spoke to Zee News regarding this application.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

