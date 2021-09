Sidharth Shukla's last rites to be performed in Oshiwara, Mumbai

The body of Bigg Boss-13 winner Siddharth Shukla was kept at Cooper Hospital on Thursday night after postmortem, the report of which will be released on Friday i.e. today. Preparations are underway for Siddharth's funeral. In some time the family will reach the hospital to collect the body.