Sidhu Moose Wala's Father praises Yogi Government on death anniversary of Punjabi Singer

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala was killed in the shootout case. On the death anniversary of the singer, his father made a big statement and said, 'Our government is taking out blood. We are missing Yogi today.