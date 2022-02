Singer Kailash Kher said on the death of Lata Mangeshkar - Didi was a divine incarnation

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning. In such a situation, singer Kailash Kher said, Lata didi was not only a body form, she was also a divine incarnation. I am proud that we are born in the era in which Lata ji was born.