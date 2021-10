Singhu Border Murder Case: Accused Nihang Sarabjit Singh to be produced in court today

Haryana Police on Friday arrested a person in connection with the Singhu Border murder case. Nihang Sarabjit Singh himself surrendered before the police and took responsibility for the brutal murder of a man during a farmers' protest near the Delhi-Haryana border. He will be produced in a court in Sonipat on Saturday i.e. today.