Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi says, ' hatred towards PM has now turnded into hatred towards the country'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday targeted Rahul Gandhi over his statement in London. Smriti Irani said that Rahul Gandhi has insulted India abroad. He should apologize to the country.