Smriti Irani Makes Big statement on IT's Survey on BBC

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

Union Minister Smriti Irani on the BBC survey matter said that a foreign power with George Soros at its center has announced that they will attack India's democratic structure. He has announced that he will make PM Modi the main point of his attack.