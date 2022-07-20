NewsVideos

Smriti Irani On Rahul Gandhi: Ask questions in Parliament; don't create a ruckus?

Demonstration of opposition against inflation in Parliament House. Rahul involved in the protest of the opposition. At the same time, Smriti Irani's target on Rahul. Smriti said, Rahul does not want discussion in the House. Shahzad Poonawala spoke to Zee News on all these issues.

Jul 20, 2022
