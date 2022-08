Solar Storm: Solar storm is moving towards the Earth

Scientists researching the solar system have made a big claim. Scientists say that a large solar storm is moving towards the Earth from the Sun. This storm may hit the earth in the coming days.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 01:48 PM IST

