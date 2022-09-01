NewsVideos

Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family demands CBI inquiry in murder case

Goa Police has once again reached Sonali Phogat's house. Two police officers are present in Hisar. Yesterday, the police had also searched Sonali's farm house and along with this, the statement of Sonali's family members was also recorded.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 06:15 PM IST
Goa Police has once again reached Sonali Phogat's house. Two police officers are present in Hisar. Yesterday, the police had also searched Sonali's farm house and along with this, the statement of Sonali's family members was also recorded.

All Videos

Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature
Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
2:3
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
4:1
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP
4:23
Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor
5:23
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor

Trending Videos

Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature
2:3
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
4:1
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
4:23
Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP
5:23
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor
Sonali Phogat,sonali phogat news today,sonali phogat tik tok video,Sonali Phogat funeral,sonali phogat death mystery,sonali phogat drugs video,sonali phogat drugs case,Sonali Phogat drugs,BJP,bjp leader death today,bjp leader death in goa,Goa Police,goa police on sonali phogat,Drug,drug case goa,Post mortem,post mortem sonali phogat,curlies club goa,Death mystery,death mystery of sonali phogat,investigation,Breaking News,Hindi News,shivam arrested,dvr,