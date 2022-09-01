Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family demands CBI inquiry in murder case

Goa Police has once again reached Sonali Phogat's house. Two police officers are present in Hisar. Yesterday, the police had also searched Sonali's farm house and along with this, the statement of Sonali's family members was also recorded.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

