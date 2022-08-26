NewsVideos

Sonali Phogat Murder: CCTV footage of Sonali before her death surfaced

Amidst the ongoing suspense over the cause of Sonali Phogat's death, a CCTV video of her has surfaced. Sonali's condition is looking bad in this video. She is seen staggering in the video. The video was taken was taken few hours before her demise.

Aug 26, 2022
