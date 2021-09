Sonia Gandhi may announce new 'Captain' in Punjab

After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister, all kinds of speculations are being done about the name of the new 'Captain' of Punjab. In such a situation, Sonia Gandhi can announce the new Chief Minister of the state today (Sunday). Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar, and Ambika Soni's names are included in the race for the post of Chief Minister.