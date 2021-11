SP will win more than 400 seats in upcoming UP elections-Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's big claim regarding the UP elections 2022. Akhilesh Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party will win more than 400 seats in the coming elections. At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav has also accused the BJP government of not providing a metro in Gorakhpur.