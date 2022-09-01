NewsVideos

Spain’s famous ‘Tomatina’ festival returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Spain’s famous ‘Tomatina’ festival returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People of Bunol city took to the streets carrying 130 tons of tomatoes on trucks and celebrated their 'Tomatina' festival.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
Spain’s famous ‘Tomatina’ festival returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People of Bunol city took to the streets carrying 130 tons of tomatoes on trucks and celebrated their 'Tomatina' festival.

All Videos

Uttar Pradesh govt to conduct survey of unrecognized madrassas
5:32
Uttar Pradesh govt to conduct survey of unrecognized madrassas
Speed News: 'Tainted' Bihar cabinet minister Kartik Kumar resigns
6:7
Speed News: 'Tainted' Bihar cabinet minister Kartik Kumar resigns
K. Chandrashekar Rao in Bihar: Giriraj Singh attacks KCR
11:57
K. Chandrashekar Rao in Bihar: Giriraj Singh attacks KCR
Aligarh: Politics started on the proposal to change the name of Madrak Nagar Panchayat
2:13
Aligarh: Politics started on the proposal to change the name of Madrak Nagar Panchayat
CRPF gets Mahindra bullet-proof vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir
2:39
CRPF gets Mahindra bullet-proof vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir

Trending Videos

5:32
Uttar Pradesh govt to conduct survey of unrecognized madrassas
6:7
Speed News: 'Tainted' Bihar cabinet minister Kartik Kumar resigns
11:57
K. Chandrashekar Rao in Bihar: Giriraj Singh attacks KCR
2:13
Aligarh: Politics started on the proposal to change the name of Madrak Nagar Panchayat
2:39
CRPF gets Mahindra bullet-proof vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir
La Tomatina festival,La Tomatina,tomatina festival,Festival,tomatina festival spain,Tomatina,tomato festival,tomatina festival spain 2022,tomatina festival 2022,la tomatina festival spain,tomato festival 2022,tomato fight festival,tomato throwing festival,tomato festival spain,spain's famous tomatina 2022,spain festival,tomatina spain,la tomatina spain,tomatina buñol,Festivals,