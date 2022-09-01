Spain’s famous ‘Tomatina’ festival returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Spain’s famous ‘Tomatina’ festival returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People of Bunol city took to the streets carrying 130 tons of tomatoes on trucks and celebrated their 'Tomatina' festival.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

Spain’s famous ‘Tomatina’ festival returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People of Bunol city took to the streets carrying 130 tons of tomatoes on trucks and celebrated their 'Tomatina' festival.