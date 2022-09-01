Spain’s famous ‘Tomatina’ festival returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Spain’s famous ‘Tomatina’ festival returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People of Bunol city took to the streets carrying 130 tons of tomatoes on trucks and celebrated their 'Tomatina' festival.
