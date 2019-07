Special report: 2 dead as four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri

At least two people have been killed after a four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri at around 11 am on Tuesday. At least 40 people are still believed to be trapped under the debris. However, Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil claimed that at least 12 have lost their lives in the mishap.