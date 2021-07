Special report: Asaduddin Owaisi's 'political shop' with inflammatory remarks against Hindutva?

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on July 4 urged Muslims to "not fall into the cycle of fear", asserting that all Indians have the same DNA and Islam is not under threat in India. He also targeted those involved in lynchings. Following which AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted in response to Bhagwat's remarks. Owaisi said, "Violence and killings are the result of Hindutva mindset.