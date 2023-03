videoDetails

Speed ​​100 News: Ravi Shankar Prasad targets Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

The BJP said that if Rahul Gandhi abuses people, the law will take its own course. Congress party is saying a lot but not telling what Rahul Gandhi said? BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that making such remarks shows that the party does not have faith in the judiciary.