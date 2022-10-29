NewsVideos

Speed News: Pak Army Chief Bajwa will retire today

|Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa is retiring from his post today. But before his retirement, Bajwa has been embroiled in controversies.

