Sri Lanka Crisis: We have been helping Sri Lanka and will continue to do so, says EAM S. Jaishankar

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has given a statement amid the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka. On behalf of the Government of India, he said that we were keeping an eye on the situation in Sri Lanka. He further said that we have been helping Sri Lanka and will continue to do so. Let us tell you, there are reports of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka fleeing the country and the Rashtrapati Bhavan has also been occupied by the protestors. People here are very troubled by the financial crisis.

| Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 03:26 PM IST

