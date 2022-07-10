NewsVideos

Sri Lanka Crisis: We have been helping Sri Lanka and will continue to do so, says EAM S. Jaishankar

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has given a statement amid the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka. On behalf of the Government of India, he said that we were keeping an eye on the situation in Sri Lanka. He further said that we have been helping Sri Lanka and will continue to do so. Let us tell you, there are reports of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka fleeing the country and the Rashtrapati Bhavan has also been occupied by the protestors. People here are very troubled by the financial crisis.

|Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 03:26 PM IST
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has given a statement amid the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka. On behalf of the Government of India, he said that we were keeping an eye on the situation in Sri Lanka. He further said that we have been helping Sri Lanka and will continue to do so. Let us tell you, there are reports of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka fleeing the country and the Rashtrapati Bhavan has also been occupied by the protestors. People here are very troubled by the financial crisis.

All Videos

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: What are protesters doing inside Rashtrapati Bhavan?
15:38
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: What are protesters doing inside Rashtrapati Bhavan?
'Kaali' poster row: 'Blessings of Mother Kali on India,' says PM Modi
5:36
'Kaali' poster row: 'Blessings of Mother Kali on India,' says PM Modi
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Watch Exclusive Ground Report from outside PM House
10:9
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Watch Exclusive Ground Report from outside PM House
Sri Lanka Protest: US appeals on Sri Lanka crisis
7:57
Sri Lanka Protest: US appeals on Sri Lanka crisis
Viral: Man chants Vande Mataram and jumps... but why?
3:3
Viral: Man chants Vande Mataram and jumps... but why?

Trending Videos

15:38
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: What are protesters doing inside Rashtrapati Bhavan?
5:36
'Kaali' poster row: 'Blessings of Mother Kali on India,' says PM Modi
10:9
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Watch Exclusive Ground Report from outside PM House
7:57
Sri Lanka Protest: US appeals on Sri Lanka crisis
3:3
Viral: Man chants Vande Mataram and jumps... but why?
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis,Sri Lanka crisis,economic crisis in sri lanka,sri lankan economic crisis,sri lanka economy crisis,crisis in sri lanka,sri lanka food crisis,sri lanka financial crisis,sri lankan economy crisis,Economic crisis,economic emergency in sri lanka,why sri lanka economic crisis,srilanka economic crisis,food crisis sri lanka,srilankan economic crisis,Sri Lanka news,Gotabaya Rajapaksa,india on sri lanka crisis,s jaishankar on sri lanka,Hindi,