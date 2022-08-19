NewsVideos

Sri Lanka Crisis: Will former President Gotabaya return home?

Protests continue in Sri Lanka due to economic crisis. The police is trying to suppress the protesters by using force. Meanwhile, speculation about the return of former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya to his homeland has intensified.

Aug 19, 2022
