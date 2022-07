Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country and reached Maldives

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the country and gone to Maldives amid growing economic crisis in the country. The Sri Lankan Air Force itself has confirmed this by tweeting.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the country and gone to Maldives amid growing economic crisis in the country. The Sri Lankan Air Force itself has confirmed this by tweeting.