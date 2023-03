videoDetails

STF interrogates with Atiq Ahmed at Sabarmati Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

According to sources, STF can bring Atique Ahmed to UP. Right now the interrogation of Atiq is going on in Sabarmati Jail. Prayagraj police vehicle is present outside Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad, where mafia Atiq Ahmed is imprisoned.