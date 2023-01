videoDetails

Stone pelting on Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to gift Vande Bharat Express train to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on January 19. But before this, the incident of stone pelting on the brand new Vande Bharat train from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has come to light. The question arises that who are these people who targeted Vande Bharat?