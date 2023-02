videoDetails

Strictness again on Chinese apps, 138 betting and 94 loan apps ban in India

| Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

94 Loan Apps Ban: India has taken major action against China. 232 Chinese apps have been banned in India. 138 betting apps from China have been banned. Apart from this, 94 loan giving apps of China have also been banned in India.