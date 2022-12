videoDetails

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal Pradesh CM

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

After a long churning in Himachal, the Congress party has announced the name of the Chief Minister. The party has made Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu sit on the chief minister's chair. Sukhu said that I am grateful to the party's high command. So the responsibility of Deputy Chief Minister has been given to Mukesh Agnihotri.