Super 80 | Shivaji Jayanti will be celebrated in Agra Fort

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

On the occasion of the 393rd birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, today i.e. on Sunday, there will be a grand ceremony (Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti) at Agra Fort, in which UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will attend.