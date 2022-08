Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Know All About Noida's traffic plan

The Twin Towers of Noida will be demolished on August 28. In view of this demolition drive, some changes have been made in the traffic system

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 07:12 PM IST

