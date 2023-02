videoDetails

Supreme Court gives relief to Congress' Spokesperson Pawan Khera

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda was arrested by Assam Police on Thursday while on his way to Raipur. Pawan Khera has got interim bail on the petition filed by Congress. Commenting on this, Kheda said, 'Justice has prevailed'. Watch the big news of the day in just 90 seconds.