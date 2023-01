videoDetails

Supreme Court To Conduct Hearing On OBC Reservation In UP Civic Election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Supreme Court will conduct hearing on the issue of OBC reservation in UP Civic Body Elections today. Yogi government has challenged High Court's decision in Supreme Court, in which the High Court had quashed the reservation notification of the UP government.