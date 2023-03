videoDetails

Surat Court announce verdict in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

A big decision is going to come today in the defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. This decision will be given by the Surat court of Gujarat. In 2019, Rahul had given a controversial statement regarding the Modi surname, for which the decision is going to come today.