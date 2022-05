Survey of Gyanvapi Masjid will solve or increase dispute ?

Agenda India Ka: There has been a ruckus in Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi mosque premises over the survey. Ever since the action of the survey has been done, protests have been going on continuously. Where on one hand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has described this action as a violation of law. At the same time, Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that no one can justify Aurangzeb's actions.