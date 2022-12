videoDetails

'Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered', says Cooper Hospital employee

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has once again taken a new turn. Roopkumar Shah, a former employee of Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, who conducted the postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, has claimed that the actor committed suicide. Didn't do it.