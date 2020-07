Sushant used to bear expenses of flight and hotel of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Shovik

The biggest revelation revealed so far in the investigation on the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is that Rhea Chakraborty's brother Shovik's flight and hotel expenses were also borne by Sushant Singh Rajput. Even the nominee in Sushant's bank account was Rhea's sister Priyanka Singh.