Sushant's sister Mitu Singh: Rhea Chakraborty used to do black magic in Sushant's flat

Mitu Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has claimed that Rhea Chakraborty used to do black magic, she used to call a tantrik for black magic on Sushant's flat. Sushant's friend Neelotpal has also demanded an inquiry regarding black magic on Sushant .