Swearing-in Ceremony: Ramnath Kovind will be here now

Ramnath Kovind's term also ended as soon as Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the new President of India. Former President Ram Nath Kovind will now live at this new address instead of Rashtrapati Bhavan. This new address of Kovind 12 Janpath is much closer than 10 Janpath, the house of Congress's Sonia Gandhi.

|Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
