Sweden and Finland will join NATO!

NATO's two-day summit is going to end today in Madrid amid the Russia-Ukraine war. It is believed that today Finland and Sweden will get the membership of NATO. Turkey was creating obstacles in the membership of these two countries.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

