videoDetails

T20 Women World Cup: India to Play against Australia in Semi Final Match tomorrow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Semi Final Match of Women's T20 World Cup will be played tomorrow. Team India will play against Australia in this match. Before the semi-finals, the captain of the women's Indian team Harminder Kaur made a big statement. She said, 'the team will give the best performance in semi-finals'. Watch 25 big news related to sports world.