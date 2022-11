T20 World Cup 2022: Hitman Rohit Sharma returns for practice

| Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

A big news came before the semi-finals, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma was injured. According to the information received, Rohit Sharma had an injury in his right hand during practice in Adelaide, but now Rohit Sharma has returned to practice after the injury.