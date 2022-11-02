T20 World Cup 2022: Rain can become a villain between India and Bangladesh

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

IND vs BAN T20 WC 2022: The T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh is today and fans will be eagerly waiting for the weather during Adelaide. After a thrilling win over Zimbabwe on Sunday, Bangladesh will take the field against India today. Rohit Sharma and his team gave a tough fight to South Africa before losing the first match of the tournament. This means that today's match is more important for both the sides and a win would be necessary.