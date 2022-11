T20 World Cup 2022: What did Rohit Sharma say on semi-final loss?

The second semi-final match of T20 World Cup-2022 was played between India and England. After which the Indian team gave a target of 169 runs to England. But England achieved this victory while remaining 4 overs and reached the final of T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma's statement has come to the fore after the semi-final loss. He said that our bowling was bad.