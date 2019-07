Taak Thok Ke: Is safety of Amarnath pilgrims is not paramount for Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti?

Hours after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the arrangements for this year's Amarnath yatra are made to disrupt the lives of Kashmiris thereby hampering the brotherhood, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah lashed out at the administration of governor Satya Pal Malik claiming that it is the 'height of incompetence'.