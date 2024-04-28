Advertisement
Know why NSG commandos had to be sent to Sandeshkhali in Bengal

Sonam|Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 12:50 AM IST
Amidst the Lok Sabha elections, CBI and NSG commandos are investigating the Sandeshkhali case in Bengal. Recently, a team of NSG commandos had recovered a large quantity of weapons from the house of Shahjahan's close aide Abu Talib in Sandeshkhali. CM Mamata Banerjee has expressed objection to this action of NSG commandos and CBI.

