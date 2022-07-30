NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke : महबूबा मुफ्ती का फिर जागा 'पाकिस्तानी प्रेम'

Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is constantly in the headlines for her statements. Once again she has shown love for Pakistan. Whenever Mehbooba makes a statement about PM Modi or India, the name of Pakistan definitely comes on her tongue. This time, Mehbooba advised India about the illegal China-Pakistan Economic Corridor being built in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In gestures, she also advised India to join CPEC.

|Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is constantly in the headlines for her statements. Once again she has shown love for Pakistan. Whenever Mehbooba makes a statement about PM Modi or India, the name of Pakistan definitely comes on her tongue. This time, Mehbooba advised India about the illegal China-Pakistan Economic Corridor being built in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In gestures, she also advised India to join CPEC.

