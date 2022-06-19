Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raises serious questions on 'Agnipath' scheme
Protests are going on across the country regarding the new scheme of recruitment in the army, Agnipath. It is a matter of relief that there was no major violence today. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raised serious questions on 'Agnipath' in Ranchi.
