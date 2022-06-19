NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raises serious questions on 'Agnipath' scheme

Protests are going on across the country regarding the new scheme of recruitment in the army, Agnipath. It is a matter of relief that there was no major violence today. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raised serious questions on 'Agnipath' in Ranchi.

|Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 07:36 PM IST
Protests are going on across the country regarding the new scheme of recruitment in the army, Agnipath. It is a matter of relief that there was no major violence today. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raised serious questions on 'Agnipath' in Ranchi.

All Videos

Agnipath Scheme Protest: Patna DM makes big disclosure in Bihar violence
9:11
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Patna DM makes big disclosure in Bihar violence
BJP Leader Sambit Patra slams Congress over anti-Agnipath protests
11:19
BJP Leader Sambit Patra slams Congress over anti-Agnipath protests
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Thousands of Muslims gather after Tauqir Raza's annoucement
8:54
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Thousands of Muslims gather after Tauqir Raza's annoucement
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Miscreants set police jeep on fire in UP's Chandauli
3:23
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Miscreants set police jeep on fire in UP's Chandauli
No rollback of Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, says Defence Ministry
5:40
No rollback of Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, says Defence Ministry

Trending Videos

9:11
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Patna DM makes big disclosure in Bihar violence
11:19
BJP Leader Sambit Patra slams Congress over anti-Agnipath protests
8:54
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Thousands of Muslims gather after Tauqir Raza's annoucement
3:23
Agnipath Scheme Protest: Miscreants set police jeep on fire in UP's Chandauli
5:40
No rollback of Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, says Defence Ministry
Taal thok ke,asaduddin owaisi on agnipath scheme,agnipath scheme,agneepath scheme,Agnipath,Agnipath recruitment scheme,agnipath scheme protest,agnipath scheme protest in bihar,what is agneepath scheme,agnipath entrance scheme,agnipath scheme news,agnipath protest,protest against agneepath scheme,agnipath scheme kya hai,agneepath scheme protest,protest against agnipath scheme,Agneepath,agnipath scheme debate,What is Agnipath Scheme,TKK,BJP,RJD,AIMIM,